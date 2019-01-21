Chance the Rapper to speak with students at MLK Day event on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chance the Rapper is scheduled to speak Monday afternoon to a group of 400 young boys at a high school Chicago's West Side.
Chance is among a group of speakers participating in an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at Frederick Douglass Academy High School.
The Chicago native will talk with students in Youth Guidance's Becoming a Man (BAM) program about their journey as young men living in Chicago.
Chance's talk will be streamed live here between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.