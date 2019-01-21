EDUCATION

Chance the Rapper to speak with students at MLK Day event on West Side

Chance the Rapper (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chance the Rapper is scheduled to speak Monday afternoon to a group of 400 young boys at a high school Chicago's West Side.

Chance is among a group of speakers participating in an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at Frederick Douglass Academy High School.

The Chicago native will talk with students in Youth Guidance's Becoming a Man (BAM) program about their journey as young men living in Chicago.

Chance's talk will be streamed live here between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmlk daychance the rapperstudentshigh schoolChicagoAustin
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Deadline for CPS high school applications extended after data entry error
11-year-old boy starts college
Teachers at 4 CICS schools announce strike date
Crete-Monee HS teacher on administrative leave, accused of using racial slur
More Education
Top Stories
Pastor's daughter, 12, killed after snow fort collapse outside Arlingthon Heights church
Police investigate new development in murder of 2 girls in Delphi, Ind.
Police investigating suspicious death in Morton Grove
Bears QB Mitch Trubisky named to Pro Bowl
Police issue alert after Near North Side burglaries
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Boy, 14, shot in Fernwood after being dropped off by ride-share vehicle
Bon Jovi's restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
Show More
Ice Castles opening in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
'Help me': Woman whispers plea to deputies; rape suspect arrested
Erykah Badu criticized for R. Kelly tweet
More News