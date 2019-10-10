Edgewater charter school announces strike dates as CPS strike looms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teachers at an Edgewater charter school on Thursday, with full support of the Chicago Teacher's Union, formally announced their strike date of October 22.The educators at Passages Charter School are demanding wage increases and protections for immigrant and refugee students."It's unacceptable that we have teachers that have to work two to three jobs just to make ends meet," said math teacher Carol Paddock.Passages serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade with a mission "to serve immigrant and refugee students as well as students throughout the city," according to the CPS website.Passages is operated by a company called Asian Human Services.Though Passages is privately operated, the potential strike at Passages adds to a looming teachers strike at CPS-run schools.The CTU stood alongside Passages' teachers to support their struggle and talk about their own."We have a mayor who is dangling pay in front of us and saying take the pay and shut up about school conditions, that's not going to be acceptable to us," said CTU President Jesse Starkey.CTU set a strike date for next Thursday, October 17.CPS is still offering teachers a 16 percent pay increase over five years. CTU said it's not about the money, instead they want Mayor Lori Lightfoot to address classroom overcrowding."If she puts in in writing I think we can resolve this, but right now they're just stubbornly refusing to do that," Starkey said.Both Starkey and Mayor Lightfoot weighed in on the potential strike during an appearance on Chicago Tonight on Wednesday."We still have plenty of time to get a deal done, but we have to get a comprehensive response counter proposal from the CTU to the big issues: compensation, insurance, benefits," Lightfoot said. "We still are waiting for that to happen."The CTU said if they can get a breakthrough with negotiations in writing that will help close the deal."We care about pay and benefits, but we really need to address critical staffing shortages," Starkey said. "Many of our schools don't have a nurse every day. We don't have social workers."Earlier Wednesday, CTU hosted a news conference at Simeon High School to address overcrowding.The teachers said if they can get a breakthrough with negotiations in writing, that will help close the deal.CPS is still offering teachers a 16 percent pay increase over five years.Negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools took a break Wednesday for the Yom Kippur holiday. They will return to the bargaining table Thursday.