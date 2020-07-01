Education

Cheryl Burton to read to Chicago kids on 'Live from the Library'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Cheryl Burton has a story to tell, but this one is just for the kids.

Cheryl will go "Live from the Library" as she reads the book "I Look Up to... Misty Copeland" about the history-making prima ballerina.

ABC7's Cheryl Scott, Dionne Miller and Windy City Live's Val Warner & Ryan Chiaverini also scheduled to participate in the Chicago Public Library's digital program this summer. Others to watch out for this summer include Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child, Rhymefest, author Henry Winkler, Michael Peña, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Joe Mantegna, Albert Almora, Denise Richards and Jennifer Beals.

You can watch Cheryl read the story on the Chicago Public Library's Facebook and Instagram pages at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
