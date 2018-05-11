EDUCATION

Chicago area students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Connor Erbsen (U.S. Department of Education)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four Illinois high school students have been named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Ibraheem Khan, a senior at Northside College Preparatory High School in North Park, is one of two Illinois high schoolers to receive the honor.

Khan plans to attend Harvard University in the fall.

According to the Department of Education press release, Audrey Pettigrew, also of Chicago, was named the female U.S. Presidential Scholar for 2018. Pettigrew is a senior at Walter Payton College Preparatory School.

Adlai E. Stevenson High School student David Hou, of Hawthorn Woods, was named a 2018 Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Eastland High District 108 student Connor Erbsen, of Lanark, was named a 2018 Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationawardeducationhigh schoolChicagoHawthorn Woods
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News