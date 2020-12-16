Chicago Board of Ed set to meet Wednesday as CPS, CTU continue to clash over return to classroom plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Education is meeting to discuss the plan to get CPS students back in the classroom, while the Chicago Teachers Union feels the district's plan may not be safe.CPS plans to reopen next month- bringing back some special education students as well as elementary and high school students.But teachers and staff say they still believe it's not safe to come back to the classroom:Students, parents, CTU teachers and staff plan to hold a virtual meeting calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to enforce more safety standards inside schools.CTU officials say hundreds of school workers in school buildings on skeleton crews have tested positive for COVID19. They plan to have HVAC experts on the call to lay out safety concerns. They believe ventilation issues inside school buildings are not able to help reduce the spread of the virus.In a statement, CTU president Jesse Sharkey said in part, "This pandemic has closed schools -- and it's the lack of trust that people have in CPS that's keeping them closed."The Chicago Board of Education is also holding their last monthly virtual meeting of the year Wednesday morning. They will get the latest on the reopening plan and will hear more about a plan to hire 2,000 non-union workers inside classrooms to supervise students.The board will also discuss extending its emergency spending powers through March 31, giving district leaders freedom to continue to pay for products and services dealing with COVID-19 prevention.Right now, CPS' plan is to bring back pre-K and cluster program students on January 11, and K-8 students will begin their hybrid in-school program on February 1.