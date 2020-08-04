Chicago Public Schools will start with remote learning as CTU threatens possible strike over hybrid-learning plan, sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6322412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Depending on your age and grade, the plan involves in-person instruction, remote learning, or both.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6331652" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As school districts release their fall plans, some doctors are weighing in on whether it's safe for students, teachers and school employees to return.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple sources tell ABC 7 Chicago that when Chicago Public Schools begin the school year, they will do it with all-remote learning.One of the sources tells Eyewitness News that an announcement is expected Wednesday.Last week, the city and district said it would make a decision about the fall learning plan by the end of this week as it held virtual meetings to hear feedback from parents.The decision will affect 300,000 students in September.This news comes as the Chicago Teachers Union was set to hold an emergency House of Delegates meeting next week to vote on a possible strike if the district decided to start the year with in-person classes.Union members are not happy with Chicago Public Schools' hybrid-learning school year plan, citing safety issues because of COVID-19.Any walkout would ultimately require a yes vote from 75% of the full CTU membership.CTU members rallied and made their voices, and horns heard Monday.CPS responded in a statement Tuesday, saying "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students and staff, and Chicago Public Schools won't open its doors on September 8 if public health officials don't deem it safe to do so. We continue to gather community feedback and closely monitor the public health data before making any final determinations for what learning will look like this fall."Last fall's two-week CTU strike was the longest in CPS history.Dozens of CTU teachers converged upon City Hall Monday afternoon as part of a caravan meant to express their refusal to physically go back into the classroom until is safe to do so.As of now, Chicago Public Schools will be opening for modified in-person learning next month. But the city's teachers' union wants that plan scrapped for an all-remote model.Teachers joined activists from New York to Los Angeles to demand adequate classroom safety measures as schools all over the country debate reopening.City teachers argue conditions aren't safe enough for in person learning here as we continue seeing a steady uptick of COVID-19 cases.CTU President Jesse Sharkey argues the reopening framework put out by Chicago Public Schools is no match for the city's newly resurgent spread of COVID-19."It's not about having enough hand washing stations," Sharkey said. "It's going in the wrong direction. Numbers are going up. It's not appropriate to open in person learning in an environment with raising contagion."A CPS teacher agreed."We're going to be in classrooms 6 feet apart. I cannot do small groups with my students. I cannot have one-on-one time with my students. They can't hug each other. They can't shake each other's hands," teacher Andrea Parker said. "They can't be too close to each other. They can't share pencils. They can't sit close and share ideas. It's not going to be what you think it is."The teacher's union demanded an all-remote start to the new school year as Chicago Public Schools continues to gather feedback and work on a final reopening plan, one that as of now offers parents the choice between a hybrid model that gives children at least some classroom instruction, or an all-remote learning experience.In Logan Square Monday, a group composed mainly of parents and students stood firmly on the side of teachers.The Northwest Side neighborhood is part of the 60639 zip code and one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with an infection rate that continues to hover above 8%."Our children are not an experiment. And we're not okay with them going back to school. We are okay with them having a remote learning which is of quality," said Monica Espinoza, from the Logan Square Neighborhood Association.CPS refused to be pressured into a decision, and said Monday they will not return to the classroom on Sept. 8 unless they believe it is safe to do so.The union has called on the mayor and CPS to focus on the best possible remote learning plan instead of trying to make a hybrid model work, which CTU argues puts students and staff at risk.The union specifically called for ensured high-speed internet and devices for all students, especially those in underserved communities.In laying out its initial reopening framework, CPS said it has made large PPE investments and created a pod system that should help with contact tracing. It will also have temperature checks at school. But the CTU said the plan isn't thorough enough.The timing of Monday's rally was significant because parents have until Friday to decide if they're opting in to the proposed hybrid CPS reopening plan.No final determination will be made until it is closer to the start of the school year, officials said.