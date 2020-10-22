Chicago elementary school trying to keep kids safe, in class with socially-distanced playground

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One Chicago school is trying to get creative to keep kids playing and keep them in school -- with a socially-distanced playground.The playground has a new look at St. Viator Elementary School on Chicago's Northwest Side, allowing students to play and keep their distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.St. Viator students, teachers and parents celebrated the grand opening of their updated play area Thursday. It's been months in the making."Over the summer, while we were planning for reopening, I wanted to make sure our students had a way to play outside during recess and gym," St. Viator Elementary School Principal Lisa Rieger said.The company Peaceful Playgrounds designed the "COVID-19 safe play area." It includes painted stations for four square and kickball that keep students 6 feet apart.Dozens of parents volunteered to put it together. It's been in use for about a week."When the call went out to ask for helping hands, there certainly was no shortage of help," school parent Sara Yost said.Rieger said the new set-up offers many opportunities for students to play."There's a lot of stations and games that kids can play. We also noticed that students are making up their own games and including all of their classmates, which is a really beautiful sight," she said.The school has just under 300 students, and after nine weeks of in-person instruction there have not been any issues related to COVID-19."It takes a real community effort between our staff and teachers, our students and our parents that are all really 100% onboard and making sure we are following CDC (Centers for disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," Rieger said.