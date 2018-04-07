EDUCATION

Chicago students show off creations at Invention Convention

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago area students showed off prototypes at the Invention Convention Saturday. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Young inventors from across the city competed for top honors Saturday at the sixth annual Invention Convention.

Every invention began with a student trying to tackle a problem. The results were prototypes like a collapsible car, a self-melting snow blower, and a bag with portable power source and internet.

"Since we have personal problems, we can finally put it to reality using the Invention Convention," said student inventor Cameron Rayford.

The inventions on display Saturday were selected from a pool of about 3,000 kindergarten through eighth grade students who participated in the Chicago Invention Convention program.

"Every kid here is a winner that's something we really want to stress," said Chicago Student Invention Convention Program Manager Mitchell Hufnagle said. "Just by making it here they did a really good job."

Organizers stressed that inventing isn't just for grown-ups.

'We thought it was really important to take a look at the younger innovators, to be able to encourage them to look at innovations and inventions as part of life," said Chicago Innovation Co-Founder Tom Kuczmarski.

30 winning students were invited to compete against students from across the country at a national expo in May.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationinventionchicago public schoolsschoolstudentsChicagoGarfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News