Education

Chicago teachers heading to Springfield to push for elected school board

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago Teachers Union members are heading down to Springfield Wednesday to fight for an elected school board.

This trip to the state capitol comes after the resignation of the entire Chicago school board. Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to replace the entire seven-member board, but the CTU wants the board to be elected positions.

The CTU also working to repeal the Illinois Education Labor Relations Act, which allows the union to collectively bargain over layoffs, class size, and salary.

The CTU is now calling on Mayor Lightfoot to invest in education and supporting better wages for school staff.
