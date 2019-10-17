Education

Chicago Teachers Strike: Teachers go on strike Thursday, Chicago Public School classes canceled

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers will hit the picket lines Thursday morning after the Chicago Teachers Union and CPS failed to reach a deal despite months of negotiations.

Teachers will begin picketing at 6:30 a.m. at all CPS schools across the city, including Peirce Elementary School on the North Side.

Both sides will meet again Thursday morning, but at this point, they seem to be talking more to the media than to each other.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the public after the Chicago Teachers Union announced they will strike starting Thusday.



At her third news conference of the day Wednesday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot appealed for cooler heads.

"We will remain at the table, and we hope CTU will as well. I hope this work stoppage will end soon," Mayor Lightfoot said.

At that moment, CTU delegates made it official, with their House of Delegates voting unanimously to go forward with the strike.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey addresses the media after teachers confirmed they will strike starting Thursday.



"It's sad I will not be in school tomorrow because I have to fight for them because I feel like we are only the few fighting for our students," said CPS teacher Andrea Parker.

"I went to work, and I looked at my brown and my black students, and I said I can't sit down. I can't. I'm tired," said CPS teacher Moselean Parker.

The mayor said she agreed to union demands that she put in writing commitments on class size and staffing only to have CTU, she said, move the goal posts, adding demands such as banking sick time that would explode the CPS budget.

"Agreeing to an extra $2.5-billion a year in costs would be completely irresponsible," Lightfoot said.

"I think that the CTU at this point has stopped bargaining in good faith," said Chicago School Board President Miguel Del Valle.

But the union said it's the other side playing games.

"And now at the last minute, they're talking about... we're going to tell you about some of our offers. In fact, today they showed us a piece of paper and then wouldn't give it to us. And to us that's a day late and a dollar short," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.

The CTU has another rally and march planned at CPS Headquarters, 42 West Madison Street, at 1:30 p.m.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson said all classes and afterschool activities is canceled for Thursday.

Regular transportation will not be provided for students, Jackson said. Students will be able to attend any school that serves their grade level and are encouraged to attend their regular school.

SEIU Local 73, which represents CPS support staff is pushing for better wages and health benefits
