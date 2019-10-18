Education

Chicago Teachers Strike: Thousands of teachers to return to picket lines for 2nd day Friday: WATCH LIVE

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools classes are canceled again Friday as the Chicago Teachers Union's strike enters its second day.

There are signs of movement toward a deal, but thousands of CPS teachers returned to the picket lines Friday morning. Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are officially on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Strike 2019: Where to find childcare when schools are closed
(1 of 6)

Thousands of striking CPS teachers returned to the picket lines for a second day Friday.



Thousands of Chicago teachers and support staff aren't backing down, showing their solidarity on the picket lines.

"Day 2 is tough. We were all excited yesterday but we realize that this is a marathon not a sprint," said CPS speech pathologist Lara Stachler.

"I think CTU has been bargaining very passionately," said CPS social worker Carolina Juarez-Hill. "I believe CPS has not because they did not take this more serious until we had our 94 percent strike vote."

WATCH: Lightfoot, Sharkey hold press conferences on 2nd day of strike
Mayor Lori LIghtfoot speaks on the negotiations with CPS teachers on the second day of a strike.


CTU President Jesse Sharkey holds a news conference on the second day of a strike by CPS teachers.



Teachers said there was some movement at the bargaining table Thursday, with the city coming to the union with an offer on reducing class sizes at overcrowded schools. But negotiations fell short, they said.

"I don't think it addresses class sizes in about 80 or 90 percent of our classrooms across the city, so we're going to need to do better than that, but it is a step in the right direction," Sharkey said.

There's still no agreement on other key items including special education needs and staffing shortages.

On Friday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped serve breakfast at the Gads Hill Community Center in the Pilsen neighborhood to students affected by the strike. She said the ball is in the union's court.

RELATED: Teachers Strike Chicago: Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support strike

"We put a fulsome, comprehensive offer on the table and as I've said now for many weeks they need to respond in kind with a comprehensive counter offer," Lightfoot said.

Masses of teachers marched through the streets of downtown and the union is organizing a huge rally at City Hall again at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey joins ABC7 to talk about negotiations with CPS as a teacher strike enters its second day.



CTU President Jesse Sharkey joined ABC7 Friday morning and said teachers received a "meaningful" offer from CPS Thursday on class size.

"We have been asking to bargain on this issue for literally 10 months," Sharkey said. "Our proposals went in in January. This was the first written offer that gets the ball rolling on the subject. It's a shame that it happened on the first day of a strike. It's not there yet though."

They're pushing for smaller class sizes and more resources. While no deal was reached, some progress was made at the bargaining table following all-day negotiations after CPS submitted a written proposal on reducing class size.

CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson also joined ABC7 Friday morning and some progress has been made in negotiations.



CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson also joined ABC7 Friday morning and some progress has been made in negotiations.

"The compensation package that we have on the table is a fair offer that respects teachers and all of the work that they are doing, but we are still having robust conversations around staffing and class size and some of the other big issues," Jackson said.

SCENES FROM THE STRIKE: DAY 1
Chicago teahers are on strike, and Thursday they picketed their home schools and then gathered downtown for a rally and march on the first day of the work stoppage.



Meanwhile, both sides returned to the bargaining table at Malcolm X College, a neutral location.

"We're hopeful. We're working hard every single day. As long as it takes to get our students back in the classroom," said CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade.
