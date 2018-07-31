EDUCATION

City announcing new library modernization initiative

Chicago is announcing a new investment in public libraries Tuesday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago is announcing a new investment in public libraries Tuesday.

The initiative is called "Branching Out: Building Libraries, Building Communities."

Neighborhood libraries all over the city will get new money to modernize, with investments for modern facilities and infrastructure. The initiative is also focused on providing high-quality programming with trained teachers, librarians and administrators, the city says.

As part of the initiative, the Douglass Branch Library in Lawndale is getting more than $2 million. Improvements to the library include a new built-out early learning play space for children, a new dedicated YOUmedia teen space and improved accessibility to the lower level auditorium and meeting room spaces.

The city says that since 2011, six new libraries have been built and by next year, another five new libraries will be built by 2019.
