CHICAGO PROUD

City Year Chicago corps strive to keep kids in school

EMBED </>More Videos

City Year Chicago mentors help to make the city's neighborhoods safer by getting involved in the schools. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
City Year Chicago mentors help to make the city's neighborhoods safer by getting involved in the schools.

The program's 230 corps members go to Chicago public schools that are most in need to help combat high dropout rates and gun violence by reducing the number of kids expelled or suspended.

So far, City Year volunteers have reduced the expulsion and suspension rate at their partner schools by 33 percent. This helps reduce those kids' chances of becoming involved with gangs.

For more information about City Year Chicago, visit: www.cityyear.org/chicago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchicago proudchicago public schoolspublic schoolcpsChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News