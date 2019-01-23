ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --A Florida college said it mistakenly sent out more than 400 acceptance letters for applications still under review.
The University of South Florida St. Petersburg on Saturday sent 430 acceptance letters that were quickly revoked.
Applicants said their excitement died shortly after they got a second email that day that said, "There was an error in the system. Please disregard the previous email."
USF St. Pete is 17-year-old Alexandria Rizzotto's first-choice school, WFTS reports. If admitted, she will be the first person in her family to go to college.
"I was so disappointed. I was very, very let down, because I've been waiting for a final decision from them since November now," Rizzotto said. "My mom and I were over the moon excited. We were like jumping up and down, shouting really loud."
Chancellor Martin Tadlock said "human error" caused 680 acceptance emails to be sent out when only 250 applicants were actually admitted.
University spokeswoman Carrie O'Brion said the school is working to contact each applicant who received the erroneous acceptance letter to "discuss possible pathways" for future admission.
Tadlock said the university's rolling admissions means that affected students could be accepted later.
"I really do hope to end up as a bull in the fall," Rizzotto said.
A university spokesperson said officials are reviewing the incident and seeing what steps they'll have to take to make sure a mistake like this does not happen again.
ABC News contributed to this report.