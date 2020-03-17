coronavirus illinois

Canceled on-campus lectures disrupt spring semester for college students amid coronavirus outbreak

By
He is a sophomore at the University of Illinois, but for the rest of this semester, college for Tyler Gorski will be his laptop on the dining room table.

It's not what he signed up for.

"I'm in the middle of a tough semester right now, and I really take advantage of office hours to ask questions in-person," said Gorski.

His sister is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin, which announced Tuesday that they will join other college campuses who will finish the semester with on-line learning. She is also not looking forward to it.

"I'm more old-fashioned, Amanda Gorski said. "I prefer visual learning and explanations. I still take notes in my notebook."

This is the reality of many college students' 2020 spring semesters across the county.

While the on-campus experience is full of friends and fun for many, in the coronavirus age, it's also dangerous. That's why schools are shutting down.

The school closures means graduation plans for students, like Steven Fischer at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, will likely be changing.

"In May I was supposed to go to their campus in New Mexico to take a class, but the probably won't happen now and I probably won't graduate early," Fischer said.

His mother is just glad Fischer and his freshman brother are safe at home.

"I was happy to have them back, but certainly upset about this whole thing," said Jo Fischer.

For other students, the sudden end of on-campus activities means more than just classes.

Kathy Pritchett's freshman daughter, Maria, is missing the Division 3 National Swimming Championships this weekend.

"That would've started [Tuesday], but it's cancelled," she said. "So the season ends abruptly."

For many parents working to put their kids through college, this is not what they were expecting.

"What can you do about it, you have step back a little bit," Pritchett said.

While many schools have already announced they are closing their campuses for the rest of the semester, others are still in the process of deciding. Many of the students ABC7 Chicago spoke to believe it's inevitable, whether they like it or not.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscollegeuniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Mayor Lightfoot orders Chicago residents with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
CPD member tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
Mayor Lightfoot orders Chicago residents with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home
CPD member tests positive for COVID-19
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Coronavirus in Indiana: 56 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths so far
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Show More
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 288, including 1 death
ATMs stolen from 3 Lakeview businesses in minutes
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
4 Chicago area extended care facilities report COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News