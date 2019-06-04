public art

Columbia College sculptures destroyed due to "internal miscommunication"

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- During recent renovations at the Columbia College Sculpture Garden, located downtown at the intersection of 11th St. and Wabash Ave., several sculptures were destroyed.

"The college did reach out to some of the artists involved and also inquired about the possibility of relocating the pieces," news office senior director Lambrini Lukidis wrote in an email to ABC 7. "Regrettably, as these attempts were being made, the sculptures were not salvaged as part of the demolition due to some internal miscommunication."

The most renowned sculpture in the garden was called the Livonian Wolves at the Leaping Wall, created by Ellen Nesvick, which featured three human-sized wolves standing on hind legs, leaning against a rock wall.

According to an Atlas Obscura post, the wolves are based on an illustration from the 1850s. A Columbia Chronicle article from 1993 first referenced the sculptures being installed.

Prior to their destruction, several of the sculptures had deteriorated, and some were vandalized.

Once renovations in the garden are completed, the garden will provide students with a new outdoor space for small-scale events and performances.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopspotonsculpturepublic art
PUBLIC ART
Art on theMART debuts winter holiday projections
Art on theMart's large digital projection brings new public art to Chicago
Exclusive preview of Art on theMart
Talking trees explore luminaries' Illinois roots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin: police
Navy Pier launches Piertastic Tuesday
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Chicago-area man gets more than 27 years for sex trafficking
WATCH: Smash & Grab thief hits Pearl Vision store
Show More
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
1 in custody after death of 2-month-old infant from Channahon
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
VIDEO: Man throws wrench at driver in Lake Elsinore road rage incident
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening showers Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News