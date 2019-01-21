EDUCATION

Community service, celebration mark MLK Day in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers painted a mural at a youth center in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on MLK Day.

By and Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Events across Chicago and the suburbs on Monday honored Dr. Martin Luther King and his legacy.

In Bronzeville, volunteers put together "blessing bags" for the homeless and painted a mural in youth community centers.

"We have the day off, but nobody really talks about why we have the day off. What we want is that sense of community because that does so much quell violence, to bring families closer together," Kelsey Taylor, organizer of the Bronzeville Day of Service.

This is the first year of the event, which also included cleaning an indoor playground and submitting letters to public officials, as well as cleaning up a classroom and library.

For the kids in the Bronzeville neighborhood, the day meant more than a day on the couch.

"Just that they are taking the time to come do this in the morning on a day off, it just means a lot," said Caleb Wilkerson, who helped to paint the mural on the wall of his youth community center.

Families also participated in the community service event.

"To me it's important for both boys to get a bit more of an understanding of King's legacy, so I thought this was a great way to do it," said father Keith Harrison, who brought two of his children.

CHANCE THE RAPPER VISITS STUDENTS

Chance the Rapper spoke Monday afternoon to a group of young boys at a high school Chicago's West Side.

Chance is among a group of speakers participating in an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at Frederick Douglass Academy High School.
The Chicago native will talk with students in Youth Guidance's Becoming a Man (BAM) program about their journey as young men living in Chicago.

The BAM mentoring program seeks to build trust among peers and offers rites of passage relationships between young men and male counselors.

Chance the Rapper (FILE)

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmlk daychance the rapperstudentshigh schoolChicagoAustin
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Deadline for CPS high school applications extended after data entry error
11-year-old boy starts college
Teachers at 4 CICS schools announce strike date
Crete-Monee HS teacher on administrative leave, accused of using racial slur
More Education
Top Stories
Pastor's daughter, 12, killed after snow fort collapse outside Arlington Heights church
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Ice Castles opening in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday for snow, sleet and freezing rain
Rockets agree to deal Carmelo Anthony and cash to Chicago Bulls
VIDEO: Orphaned bear cubs moved to winter dens in Colorado
Trump offer doesn't budge Democrats on government shutdown day 31
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold, but temps rising
Firefighters rescue golden retriever that fell through ice
Suspect falls through ice while running from CPD
Police investigate new development in murder of 2 girls in Delphi, Ind.
More News