Community service, celebration mark MLK Day in Chicago

Chance the Rapper (FILE)

Events across Chicago and the suburbs on Monday honored Dr. Martin Luther King and his legacy.In Bronzeville, volunteers put together "blessing bags" for the homeless and painted a mural in youth community centers."We have the day off, but nobody really talks about why we have the day off. What we want is that sense of community because that does so much quell violence, to bring families closer together," Kelsey Taylor, organizer of the Bronzeville Day of Service.This is the first year of the event, which also included cleaning an indoor playground and submitting letters to public officials, as well as cleaning up a classroom and library.For the kids in the Bronzeville neighborhood, the day meant more than a day on the couch."Just that they are taking the time to come do this in the morning on a day off, it just means a lot," said Caleb Wilkerson, who helped to paint the mural on the wall of his youth community center.Families also participated in the community service event."To me it's important for both boys to get a bit more of an understanding of King's legacy, so I thought this was a great way to do it," said father Keith Harrison, who brought two of his children.Chance the Rapper spoke Monday afternoon to a group of young boys at a high school Chicago's West Side.Chance is among a group of speakers participating in an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at Frederick Douglass Academy High School.The Chicago native will talk with students in Youth Guidance's Becoming a Man (BAM) program about their journey as young men living in Chicago.The BAM mentoring program seeks to build trust among peers and offers rites of passage relationships between young men and male counselors.