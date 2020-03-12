Coronavirus update: 3 Hinsdale schools join other Chicago area schools closed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hinsdale District School District 86 officials decided to cancel classes for Thursday late Wednesday night. Events and activities are also being put on hold.
The district said the schools affected include Hinsdale South, Hinsdale Central and the Transition Center. Officials are waiting for test results from a Hinsdale South student who may have been exposed to the virus.
District officials told the school community that they will give out an update as soon as they can Thursday.
Meanwhile, exposure concerns are forcing the shutdown of more Chicago-area schools.
Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park remains closed until at least March 18 after an employee there tested positive.
In the suburbs, Kirk School in Palatine is closed Thursday for cleaning after an employee's family member tested positive.
In Carpentersville, Dundee-Crown High School and Perry Elementary School are closed Thursday and Friday. A Dundee-Crown student is in self-isolation, awaiting test results for another family member.
Also, Lombard District 44 says it will reopen all of its schools Thursday after a person who attended a volleyball game was diagnosed with the virus. Classes at Resurrection High School are also scheduled to resume Thursday.
Wheaton College has decided to end face-to-face instruction for the rest of the school year. The college, which is currently on spring break, told students to move out of their dorms and return home.
They'll resume classes online, beginning March 23. Wheaton College is the first local school to take such action.
Illinois State University is expanding its spring break for students until March 23. lasses will then transition from face-to-face teaching to online instruction through at least April 12, the university said.
Northwestern University is also extending its spring break by one week. Classes will be conducted remotely for at least three weeks once they resume, starting April 4. The university plans to reassess the situation by April 17.
Northern Illinois University is extending its spring break through March 22, and will offer courses remotely for at least two weeks after that. They hope to return to face-to-face instruction on April 6.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.