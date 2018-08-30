Getting students to and from school safely is a big and important job during the school year in ChicagoSafe Passage workers are getting ready the start of school next week as more routes are being added this fall.City leaders announced that three more schools are receiving Safe Passage routes this fall bringing the total number up to 160 schools across Chicago.Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson helped lead the celebration Thursday morning at Chicago State University."These are our babies. They don't belong to the streets. They belong to us," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said."I can't do the alone. I need people in this community like you who live in the community, who understand the community to keep doing your best work," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson.They were honoring the more than 1,300 Safe Passage workers whose job it is to make sure that nearly 80,000 CPS students make it to and from school safely.Lauronia Ditiwey has been doing it for 5 years."Just ready to go out there and just show our love to our kids and be thankful that our kids are out here. To celebrate what we're going for them back to school," said Lauronia Ditiwey, a Safe Passage worker.It's a program that's been growing rapidly with up to 160 schools this year. That's five times the number of schools that were served in the year 2012."This year when they see that yellow vest, they see love," Emanuel said.Ald. Milly Santiago is also hosting a "Safe Schools, Safe Streets Rally" that started at 10 a.m. Thursday morning and includes a march with students, parents and other community members. Chicago Police and Fire personnel were also there to provide families with public safety information.CPD crime statistics show Safe Passage routes saw a 9-percent drop in crime in 2017.