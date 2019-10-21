Chicago Teachers Strike: CPS cancels classes Monday as negotiations with Chicago Teachers Union drag on for 4th day

The district announced on Twitter that both classes and after-school activities will be canceled Monday.
CTU and SEIU are currently on strike, which means classes and after school activities are canceled tomorrow, Monday, 10/21. School buildings will be open for students who need a safe place to stay during the day. https://t.co/q0nQPR7VLL pic.twitter.com/SgxWpUqBR6— ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) October 20, 2019
A lengthy negotiating session wrapped up Saturday night with both sides saying key progress was made on several issues, but it wasn't enough to end the impasse between the union and the city.
"Our whole point is to get to a settlement and move the ball forward," said Stacy Davis Gates, of the Chicago Teachers Union. "Today we got a little farther than we were yesterday. I'm good with that. And we're going to keep doing that until we get it right."
Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides remain on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.
Saturday's key agreements included a continued moratorium on charter schools. However, the strike is still being held up over union demands related to staffing, teacher prep time and class sizes. Union leaders are also calling for nurses, social workers and librarians in every school.
Those issues are expected to be discussed during Sunday's meeting at Malcom X College.
"Our team will be at the meeting today and have a very robust exchange of ideas and put something together that represents transformation for Chicago Public Schools," Stacy Davis Gates, Vice President of the Chicago Teacher's Union said. "We have 30,000 educators out on the streets, we have hundreds of thousands of students who are out of school, it is important to us that we get this right."
RELATED: Teachers Strike Chicago: Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support strike
Early Saturday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed cautious optimism that a deal can be reached, but she tempered expectations as to when that might be.
"I would be very surprised if classes are going to be open Monday, but I will check in with CPS to make sure we get the word out," Lightfoot said. "But my expectation is that we will not be back in class on Monday."
RELATED: Chicago Teachers Strike 2019: Where to find childcare when schools are closed
Meanwhile, the threat of the Illinois High School Association kicking nearly 100 CPS schools out of Tuesday's Class 2A and 3A state playoffs looms.
CPS high school student athletes gathered Sunday at Whitney Young High School's the Michelle Obama Sports Complex to express their concern that their seasons will end prematurely due to the strike.
Students like Whitney Young High School senior Esme McCarthy said they've been looking forward to this year's season.
WATCH: CPS student athlete expresses concern about Whitney Young High School's soccer seasons ending prematurely
"We have 14 seniors on our team. We see this as an opportunity to finally, hopefully win something in state, and we want to be given that chance to compete for a regional title," McCarthy said.
Joe Trost, the founder of Pepsico Showdown, said IHSA has an opportunity to be a hero for thousands of student-athletes and give them a chance to compete.
"You're impacting families, you're impacting life long memories, and you're impacting opportunities to be seen by college scouts," Trost said. "There's a massive impact. It's not just a game, it's an impact on the game of life."
According to the IHSA strike policy, "If a school is on strike and not in legal session, as defined by the State Board of Education, on the date of the beginning competition in any IHSA state series, students from that school may not participate in the state series. However, when students from any member school first participate in the beginning level of competition in a given state series that state series is considered to have begun for all entered schools."
The IHSA is expected to announce a decision Monday afternoon.
If no deal is reached by Sunday night, teachers are scheduled to return to the picket lines Monday at 6:30 a.m..