CPS, City Colleges launching new apprenticeship program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and Chicago's City Colleges are launching a new apprenticeship program.
It's called Career Launch Chicago and will be available at 14 high schools and four colleges.
Students will have an opportunity to apply for apprenticeships at Fifth Third Bank, CISCO, Rush University Medical Center and many more. Interested employers can contact Career Launch Chicago at info@careerlaunchchicago.com
Right now there's only 50 spots open. However, that will expand to 1,000 by 2024.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will release more details later Tuesday.
