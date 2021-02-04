Chicago Public Schools, CTU agree to tentative testing plan with vaccination deal also close, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With a 48-hour cooling off period just hours away from expiring, negotiations continue Wednesday night between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union.There is still no deal, and still no word if CPS students should continue remote learning on Thursday.In a document obtained by ABC7 from sources close to bargaining efforts, it appears CPS and CTU have reached a tentative agreement on testing and are close to an agreement to vaccinate 1,500 CTU members a week. The union is asking that the number increase as more supplies become available.The two sides have not reached an agreement on health metrics that would trigger closing classrooms and accommodations for those who care for people with underlying health conditions.In a joint statement issued at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said: "Discussions continue between CPS and CTU. We will provide an update as quickly as possible later this evening."The update comes after the Black Community Collective held the first of series of Zoom meetings to discuss the impact of remote learning on Black children and possible solutions."Black education is literally the state of black America, and the state of black education right now, it's just, It's horrible," Willie Preston said.The virtual meeting consisted of parents, community organizers and education activists."What we're seeing now in particular based on this pandemic is that Black families across the country are suffering our children are behind," Natasha Dunn said.The group is calling on CPS students to be back in schools and that parents get a say at the decision-making table."I feel as though our voices deserve to be heard, should be heard, needs to be heard," said Janiyah Smith, a CPS parent.