CPS, CTU negotiations continue with key sticking points holding up deal to avoid possible strike; students learning by remote Friday

Thousands of K-8 students scheduled to return to classrooms Monday
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools students will be learning remotely again Friday as CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union continue to negotiate over returning to in-person learning.

Both sides will head back into mediation again Friday. The CTU said while there has been some progress in talks, several issues are holding up an agreement.

Among them, the CTU said CPS has rejected adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health metrics to determine if schools can reopen safely. They also want a phased reopening of schools as teachers get vaccinated and weekly rapid testing of teachers and students and accommodations for teachers with health issues and those that are caring for a loved one with health issues.

RELATED: In-person learning during COVID pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC researchers say

If no deal is reached Friday, they plan to work on it through the weekend.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on "Chicago Tonight".

"In the last week alone, we've given them two different comprehensive plans. One plan, which we updated, and we've given them, I think that covers every single issue," Mayor Lightfoot said. "So we're serious, and we're going to remain at the table, but we've got to see some progress, a seriousness of purpose on the other side."

The CTU said progress is being made on cleaning protocols, masking and ventilation that could lead to a deal.

Educators have voted to remain remote until an agreement is landed, but the mayor is steadfast on getting K through 8 students back in classrooms on Monday.

RELATED: CPS parents express frustration, concerns amid battle between CTU, district over students returning to classrooms during COVID
Both sides agree that a strike would be devastating.

The CTU held a virtual news conference Friday morning.

"Well the first thing I would say is that we're not talking about a strike. Our members voted collectively for a remote work action. So, I want that to be clarified. No one, no one. Our members, they want to teach; it, it's not if we reopen, it is how open, and I think you want me to like make sure that you say that because I keep seeing other things," Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said.

The roughly 355,000-student district, which turned to full-time online instruction last March because of the pandemic, has gradually welcomed students back. Thousands of pre-kindergarten and special education students resumed in-person learning earlier this month, and teachers who didn't return to their classrooms were punished.

CPS teachers were all eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, but they are not scheduled to begin getting it until February.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, held a roundtable discussion Friday with health experts, including several CPS parents.

They said they believe it's safe to go back to school in-person with mitigations in place and explained what they tell their patients.
