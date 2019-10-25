Chicago Strike: CPS, CTU tout 'good progress' in negotiations as teachers strike continues for 9th day: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5646677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago teacher strike entered its ninth day Friday, after both the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools touted "good progress" at the bargaining the day before.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5646689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives update on contract negotiations with CTU Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5646536" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CTU President Jesse Sharkey gives update on contract negotiations with CPS on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago Public Schools classes are canceled for a seventh day Friday, there is optimism that the Chicago teachers strike may be close to an end.Although no deal was reached Thursday, both the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools touted "good progress" at the bargaining table."Today was a good day," said Jennifer Johnson, CTU Chief of Staff.Teachers gathered at Lane Teach College Prep High School Friday morning. Teachers plan to hold a joint mass protest with SEIU Local 7 at the Buckingham Fountain at 2 p.m.Negotiations are ongoing at Malcolm X College Friday.As of Friday, the strike has matched the length of the 2012 strike, which had kids out of school for seven days.Teachers and city negotiators are now trying to navigate crucial details.CPS negotiators said they have reached tentative agreements on 80 issues, just not the main ones on class sizes and staffing. The mayor said they have given CTU written offers on those two areas, and are waiting for counter-proposals."We are bargaining," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "It's not stalled, but it's not nearly fast enough to really drive this thing towards a resolution."But CPS is also stepping up the pressure to get a deal done."This cannot go into next week, after next week we have students who will not be able to take the PSAT to qualify for National Merit Scholarships," said LaTanya McDade, CPS Chief Education Officer. "So there's a lot on the table that we have to get some movement."The CTU also underwent civil disobedience training on Thursday.A big sticking point in negotiations is money from what's called Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, funds. Union leaders said the money should go to them, but the city argues that's not possible.The CTU is pushing for more support staff, including counselors, nurses and other para-professionals, as well as reduced class sizes.The strike may also prevent hundreds of student athletes from competing in playoff state competitions.Among those impacted is the Simeon Career High Academy's football team, which hold a 6-1 record. The high school has filed two appeals, arguing that they should be able to compete in playoffs despite being out of school during the teachers' strike.A judge heard arguments Friday and is expected to issue a written decision by 5 p.m.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.