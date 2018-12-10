EDUCATION

CPS high school applications due by Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An important reminder for CPS students, this week is the deadline to apply for the high schools they wish to attend.

It can all be done online now using "GoCPS." The process has been simplified into one application, whereas in the past, students had to fill out separate applications with different deadlines.

The deadline is Friday, December 14. Everyone who submits an application by the deadline will be considered at the same time.

For more information and to begin the application process, visit www.go.cps.edu.
