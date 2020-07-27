Chicago Public Schools reopening plan to be discussed at virtual town hall Monday

The school district will hold the first in a series of virtual meetings. They are talking about how to give high school juniors and seniors options for in-person learning. Under the original plan, all juniors and seniors would have had remote learning for the fall semester.
The Chicago Teachers Union says any in-person learning would be unsafe.
The district's preliminary plan was unveiled before the Chicago Public School Board last week, which was met with a caravan protest from CTU.
A final decision is expected next month.
The virtual town hall is taking place from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. People need to register ahead of time for the meeting. For more information, visit cps.edu.