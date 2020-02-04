Education

CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler resigning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inspector general at Chicago Public Schools announced his resignation Monday.

Nicholas Schuler's office has played a pivotal role in addressing the CPS sex abuse scandal, but recently, some of his own workers accused him of creating a toxic work environment.

His last day is February 29.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office released a statement saying, "Mayor Lightfoot has accepted the resignation of Chicago Board of Education Inspector General, Nicholas Schuler, effective February 29. The Mayor thanks Mr. Schuler for his years of dedicated service to Chicago Public Schools and the City of Chicago. The Chicago Public Schools Inspector General performs the critical role of ensuring the integrity of important functions within Chicago Public Schools, particularly regarding allegations of sexual assault or abuse. As a result, the Mayor's Office will immediately begin the search for a replacement to ensure the rights of all students, teachers and staff remain protected."

Mayor Lightfoot will pick his replacement.
