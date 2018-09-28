EDUCATION

Chicago schools lose federal funding amid abuse concerns

Federal officials are withholding millions of dollars in grant money from Chicago Public Schools amid concerns that the district failed to protect students from sexual violence.

Federal officials are withholding millions of dollars in grant money from Chicago Public Schools amid concerns that the district failed to protect students from sexual violence.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the U.S. Department of Education informed the district Thursday that it had suspended this year's $4 million installment of the Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant. The money is meant to turn current elementary schools into magnet schools. The $14.9 million grant was awarded last year.

A statement from CPS spokesperson Michel Passman said, "The Trump Administration's move to threaten funding for schools that serve children of color is another attack on Chicago considering CPS has already taken significant steps recommended by an independent expert to transform the way it responds to and prevents abuse. We are working tirelessly to address this pervasive societal challenge and safeguard our students - including by cooperating with the Department of Education - and it is hard to believe that any administration committed to providing low-income and minority students with real opportunity would be able to stomach the threats the Trump Administration is making."

A district spokesman also says the district plans to appeal the funding decision.

The federal agency says the district can't demonstrate that it's meeting civil rights obligations to address specific sexual violence complaints or larger patterns of harm.

The department's Office for Civil Rights says it's found "serious and pervasive" Title IX violations, which is a federal law that protects students from abuse, harassment and gender-based discrimination.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
