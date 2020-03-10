Lombard schools closed Wednesday amid coronavirus concerns; CPS says no widespread closures planned, colleges take precautions but classes go on

In Lombard District 44 has canceled classes and after school activities at all eight of its schools for Wednesday, March 11, as well as after school activities on Tuesday, March 10.
School officials said the DuPage County Health Department advised them that an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended a volleyball game at Glenn Westlake Middle School on March 4. The school was informed on Tuesday and decided to close school "out of an abundance of caution" to carry out a deep clean and disinfection at all eight schools.
Anyone who was at the volleyball game last week should self-monitor for symptoms, school officials said, including the teams and their coaches, until March 18. There are no restrictions on daily life unless symptoms develop, at which time anyone with symptoms should self-quarantine and contact the DuPage Health Department at (630) 221-7030 to coordinate safe and quick medical evaluation.
The district anticipates classes to resume Thursday, school officials said.
In Chicago, Resurrection College Prep in Norwood Park announced Tuesday morning that students were dismissed at 10 a.m. and school would also be canceled for Wednesday. The school said someone in the school community came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
"This will give us time to perform a deep cleaning of our school. We have the necessary equipment to do so and such a process takes two days," the school said in a statement.
RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in Lakeview announced that it would be closed for the day after the parent of a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The school issued a statement saying, in part, "Late last night we received confirmation that a parent of a Bernard Zell student has tested positive for COVID-19. While the Department of Public Health has advised us that closure is not required as no one at the school has been directly impacted, we are acting out of an abundance of caution and have canceled all classes and activities for today, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, to undergo additional deep cleaning."
Meanwhile, Loyola Academy in Wilmette remained closed Tuesday. The school was also closed Monday for deep cleaning after school officials said they learned Sunday night that a student and the student's family had contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19.
Chicago area schools closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
An announcement posted on Loyola Academy's webpage said the student exposed was in class through Friday. The student and the student's family are now under a 14-day quarantine and so far, are not showing any symptoms, which means the risk to other students remains low.
The school will be open again on Wednesday.
Vaughn Occupational High School also remains closed until March 18 after a CPS employee tested positive for COVID-19. Vaughn was disinfected on Saturday morning.
CPS officials said Tuesday that after a second round of testing, all students so far have tested negative for COVID-19. CPS CEO Janice Jackson said there are no plans to close additional schools.
"As of today, we have identified no additional positives of students or staff associated with Vaughn High School,' said Dr. Jennifer Layden, deputy commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Two of the four new cases reported Monday are relatives of the Vaughn classroom assistant, but state officials confirmed those two people are not employees of Chicago Public Schools.
"We are only testing people who are contacts of the case who have symptoms," said Layden. "We do this because that is the appropriate course of action."
As the teacher's aide recovers, masked health care workers will continue to monitor CPS students and staff for COVID-19. They are also reassuring school staff, students and parents they are working to control the spread of the virus.
"Follow the science and pay attention to the health care experts," said Jackson. "I think about the people. These are real people who are experiencing real illness, and we do not need to make it worse by treating them in a way that is uncalled for."
CHICAGO COLLEGES TAKE PRECAUTIONS, BUT NO PLANS TO CANCEL CLASSES YET
Most Illinois colleges and universities are not taking steps as drastic as places like Harvard and University of California at Berkeley, which have suspended all in-person classes, but they're following CDC guidelines sin quarantining those who have studied abroad in places hard-hit by COVID-19.
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Students at the University of Illinois at Chicago have mixed views on the dangers of coronavirus. UIC is not planning to cancel classes or shift to online lectures at this time.
"There is a robust team that are assimilating all this information, trying to make good decisions based on risk, but the ultimate goal is to try to continue as much of our mission, academic, research, healthcare mission as we can," said John Coronado, vice chancellor of administration and services at UIC.
The same goes for DePaul University, where students have been judged not to be at risk from an exposure at CineSpace, the commercial studios where DePaul conducts its film program. A producer from the Fox show NEXT who had COVID-19 visited CineSpace after her diagnosis.
"Students who use DePaul's facilities do not share public spaces, such as restrooms, with other sound stages," said the university in a statement.
Loyola University, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago are taking similar approaches, striking tasks forces, suspending faculty-led study abroad programs at least for spring and, in the case of U of C, suspending non-essential travel until at least April 15.
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
The Hyde Park campus is also limiting gatherings to 100 people outside of lectures and sports.
Many students at DePaul and UIC are hearing unofficially from professors that if just one case of confirmed novel coronavirus pops up at their schools, they're going to online lectures at a minimum.
Naval Station Great Lakes has suspended guest attendance at graduation ceremonies over concerns of potential spread of COVID-19. Graduations will continue and will be livestreamed on the U.S. Navy's online platforms, including their Facebook page. Liberty will also be canceled for graduates, and they will report directly to their follow-on assignments.F