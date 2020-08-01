CPS parents, guardians have until Aug. 7 to decide between hybrid or at-home learning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School officials sent a letter to parents asking them to decide by August 7 about whether or not they plan to have they student participate in the proposed hybrid learning model or the learn-at-home model."We know that some of our families would prefer not to have their child attend school in-person in the fall, and the district is preparing an option for students to learn at home," school officials said in the letter. "The parent/guardian of record should have received a text and an email from the district asking about your learning preferences for your child. Please complete the short form that came with that text or email to let us know how your child will be learning in the fall."If parents chose the at-home model, but change their mind after August 7, they will be able to change their preference at the beginning of the second quarter, officials said.Parents will be able to switch their students to the at-home model at any time.