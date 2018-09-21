EDUCATION

CPS recommends 13 additional workers be fired for failing background re-check

Chicago Public Schools is recommending 13 workers be fired for failing the background re-check process.

Three teachers and two teachers' aides are among those who may lose their jobs, pending a disciplinary process.

Earlier this month, CPS CEO Janice Jackson announced that 266 CPS employees would not return to work due to the district's requirement that all employees submit to a new background check.

The re-checking of all school employees started over the summer in response to a sex abuse scandal uncovered by the Chicago Tribune.
