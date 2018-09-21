CPS recommends 13 additional workers be fired for failing background re-check

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Public Schools is recommending 13 workers be fired for failing the background re-check process.
Three teachers and two teachers' aides are among those who may lose their jobs, pending a disciplinary process.
Earlier this month, CPS CEO Janice Jackson announced that 266 CPS employees would not return to work due to the district's requirement that all employees submit to a new background check.
The re-checking of all school employees started over the summer in response to a sex abuse scandal uncovered by the Chicago Tribune.