A Chicago high school senior got a pleasant surprise for writing an award-winning Hispanic Heritage Month essay.Kimberly Alvarado was given a $2,500 scholarship.The Phoenix Military Academy Senior is the inaugural winner of the essay contest, which was open to all CPS Seniors.Kimberly said her high school experience has been shaped in part by her mother's deportation.Kimberly's scholarship will be used to support her first year of college.