Chicago Strike: Negotiations continue for 8th day as CTU holds civil disobedience training

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5644130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CTU special education teachers discuss classroom struggles as negotiations with Chicago Public Schools continue on the eighth day of the teachers strike.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5643873" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (1 of 5) CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson joined ABC7 Thursday morning and some progress has been made in negotiations.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5643931" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates also joined ABC7 Thursday morning to talk about negotiations with CPS as a teacher strike enters its eighth day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been one full week since the Chicago Public Schools teachers strike started.It appears the Chicago Teachers Union is preparing to increase pressure on public officials as the strike continues for an eighth day Thursday.Teachers returned to picket lines at 7 a.m. The president of the Flight Attendant's Union joined them to show support for the strike.The union also appears to be preparing for an even longer stalemate, as members participated in a civil disobedience training session Thursday. CTU President Jesse Sharkey was not specific about what kinds of actions or disruptions could be planned, but he did explain how they would look."It would look like bringing our case directly to the powerful people, the people who control the purse strings and control the levers of political power that can settle this in a fair way," Sharkey said.Members of the Chicago Public Schools bargaining team provided an update on the status of contract negotiations with CTU Thursday morning."We're going to go to the bargaining table today. We're going to work incredibly hard but we do have to get some counters," said CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade. "We have to get real substantive proposals from CTU for us to be able to respond to because we've put our best offers on the table."Negotiations continued Thursday afternoon at Malcolm X College.Thousands of Chicago teachers marched downtown to protest while Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her budget address Wednesday.CTU leaders acknowledged progress has been made on a lot of issues at the bargaining table Wednesday, but said Mayor Lightfoot opposes relief for classroom overcrowding, refusing to add language in the contract to enforce smaller class sizes and adding staffing. The union also said they don't believe that the city can afford their demands."Look, it took 10 months to get here, we're here, and it's taken a lot of time. It's a huge inconvenience for the entire city of Chicago," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. "It is deeply frustrating to everyone on this side of the bargaining table, and we're finally bargaining."The teachers union has long touted a $1 billion budget infusion meant for CPS, but the mayor maintains that by law most of that money is already spoken for, and must be used toward teacher pensions.Not long after Mayor Lightfoot delivered her first budget address Wednesday, she signaled that she would not bend to any kind of pressure, saying she won't bail out CPS to secure a teacher's contract because it's affordable."What we've said from the very beginning is that CPS has to live within its means. It's barely two years away from being close to insolence and it's still borrowing every year $700 million to keep the lights on," Lightfoot said. "So, my direction to Dr. Jackson and her team was to make sure that we came up with proposals that were fiscally responsible," Lightfoot said.During her budget address, Mayor Lightfoot did announce a Tax Increment Fund (TIF) surplus, which would provide teachers with an additional $66 million for next year's funding. However, that money only covers the offer that is currently on the table.The strike may prevent hundreds of student athletes from competing in playoff state competitions.More student athletes could be affected as the strike drags on, because a certain amount of games and practice are required to be eligible to compete.Among the teams impacted is Simeon Career Academy, which hold a 6-1 record. The Illinois High School Association will likely hear the school's appeal later this week.A national spotlight is on the teacher's fight. Former Vice-President Joe Biden called union leaders Tuesday, the same day Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren made a trip to Chicago to show her support for the strike.Teachers said they are ready to strike for as long as it takes to get their demands on class size and support staff put in writing.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.