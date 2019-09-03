CPS students go back to school as threat of teacher strike looms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's back to school Tuesday for Chicago Public School students, but there's still the threat of a possible teachers' strike.In honor of the first day of school, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson will ring the school bell and cut the ribbon for the very first time at the new Englewood STEM High School, welcoming 400 new students.The new $85 million state-of-the-art high school features world-class multipurpose educational spaces, a modern outdoor sports facility and a school-based health center to be used by both students and the surrounding community.This first day of school begins as CPS teachers are preparing for a strike. The teachers rejected the city's offer last week of a five-year deal that would give them a 16 percent pay hike.Mayor Lightfoot remains confident that a strike can be avoided."I really do think that we have all the tools that we need and an offer on the table to be able to get the deal done," Lightfoot said. "Despite the rhetoric in the public, at the bargaining table we are definitely making progress and we will continue to do everything we can."The Chicago Teachers Union will be speaking later Tuesday morning. Both sides said they are committed to negotiating.Mayor Lightfoot will participate in a back-to-school rally at Englewood Stem High School at 8:30 a.m.