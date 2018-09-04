Hundreds of thousands of Chicago Public School students head back to class Tuesday.Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPS Education Officer LaTanya McDade Will visit Perez Elementary school in the Pilsen neighborhood to kick off the 2018-19 school year.Perez is one of several schools in the first step in Mayor Emanuel's ambitious plan to establish universal free pre-k for all 4-year-olds by 2021. In the first year, expanded programming will accommodate an additional 3,700 students.CPS students spent Monday getting ready for school. There was a lot of excitement as some of them got supplies and back to school haircuts."We want them to feel beautiful when they walk into that building," said stylist Lyn Turner. "We want them to feel like they're on a runway, like they can conquer the world. Our mission is to make them feel good to empower our youth. Our mission is to make their first day of school be on of their best days ever."Meanwhile, 266 Chicago Public School employees will not be in class for the start of school Monday. They were removed because of a new background check requirement.CPS CEO Janice Jackson says 245 of those employees refused to submit to a background check. Dozens of them were teachers.The district initiated background checks after a Chicago Tribune investigation found some CPS employees who had abused students had criminal backgroundsMeanwhile, the city is offering free bus rides on the first day of school, all in an effort to encourage attendance.