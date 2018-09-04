EDUCATION

Chicago Public School students return to school Tuesday

Hundreds of thousands of Chicago Public School students head back to class Tuesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of thousands of Chicago Public School students headed back to class Tuesday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel kicked off the new year at Perez Elementary in Pilsen.

A special dance performance greeted parents and students at the school. Eighth grader Nancy Quezada is happy to be back.

"I don't know, you're just exited. It's your last year and you gotta make the best out of it," she said.

Perez Elementary is one of several schools in Mayor Emanuel's ambitious plan to establish universal free pre-k for all 4-year-olds by 2021. In the first year, expanded programming will accommodate an additional 3,700 students.

"And starting also in 2012 or 2013, we went to full day kindergarten for every child," Emanuel said. "It used to be kindergarten full day for some, now it's kindergarten for all.

Meanwhile, 266 Chicago Public School employees will not be in class for the start of school Tuesday. They were removed because of a new background check requirement.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson says 245 of those employees refused to submit to a background check. Dozens of them were teachers.

The district initiated background checks after a Chicago Tribune investigation found some CPS employees who had abused students had criminal backgrounds

"It's kind of disappointing because they should have done background checks before not this year so now it gets me thinking what's going on," said parent Guadalupe Ceja.

Meanwhile, the city is offering free bus rides on the first day of school, all in an effort to encourage attendance.
