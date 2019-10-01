Education

Chicago Public Schools support staff, Park District workers to deliver strike notices to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's City Hall office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers representing thousands of"Chicago Public Schools support staff plan to walk to city and hand-deliver strike notices to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Workers representing 7,500 CPS staff and 2,500 Chicago Park District members will also gather there to hold a news conference about strike developments and plans.

The Chicago Teachers Union will not be taking part in the event, which comes as teachers continue to negotiate a contact with the city.

Teachers overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike last week and Chicago Park workers have done the same, but no strike dates have been set.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools seek public support in teacher contract negotiations with new website

The teachers say there have been some positive developments in recent negotiations, but the union is pressing to get more nurses, counselors and librarians in schools and to raise the pay for para-professionals.

"We're not playing politics or PR, we want what is best for our school communities," said CTU Vice President Stacy David Gates.

CPS has offered teachers a 16 percent raise over five years.

The mayor has launched a new effort to win public support for the contract rolling out a new website to take their case directly to the public.

Meanwhile the two sides will return to the bargaining table Tuesday. On Wednesday, the teachers union delegates will vote to set an actual strike date.

The earliest a strike could happen is October 7, but both sides are hoping to avoid that.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolooplori lightfootchicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncpsstrikenegotiationspoliticsteacherschicago park district
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MSI construction worker critical after being pinned under forklift
Baby injured after falling out window on South Side
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport
Documents show Smollett special prosecutor donated to Kim Foxx
CPD says crime down in September; update expected on 2018 Rogers Park murders
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in Houston
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot Tuesday with isolated evening storms
Puppy stolen from Aurora store, 2 suspects sought
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Sterigenics will permanently close Willowbrook facility, company announces
'Dancing with the Stars' Movie Night: Dance-by-dance recap
More TOP STORIES News