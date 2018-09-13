EDUCATION

CPS teacher receives $300,000 worth of school supplies live on GMA

A Chicago Public Schools teacher was surprised with $300,000 worth of school supplies live on Good Morning America.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago Public Schools teacher got a big surprise live on Good Morning America Thursday.

ABC's TJ Holmes went to Carlos Fuentes Charter School on the Northwest Side to surprise first grade teacher Kimber Bermudez with two trucks full of school supplies.

The supplies were worth more than $300,000.

On a recent flight to Florida, Bermudez was overheard talking about the needs of her students, which prompted other passengers to donate cash.

Those passengers gave more than $500 to Bermudez's students, and word spread on social media.
