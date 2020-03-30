coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: CPS to announce new remote learning plans Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools families will find out more about how students will continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS CEO Janice Jackson and City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado will announce new remote learning plans Monday afternoon.

Free educational resources for kids stuck at home

CPS schools were shut down earlier this month to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. They will remain shuttered for at least three more weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
