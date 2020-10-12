Education

Chicago Public Schools to open application for high-quality district, charter school options Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago families will be able to apply to district and charter high schools and elementary schools for the 2021-22 school year starting Monday.

Chicago Public Schools will launch their GoCPS, providing a streamline application system that allows families to research and apply to high-quality school options across the city.

The system is designed to increase equitable access to information and school applications for both district and charter schools, CPS officials said.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district said they have adjusted how standardized test scores, grading and attendance is used in the admissions process.

Families will have until December 11 to apply. Parents can begin the application process by visiting the GoCPS website.

For more information on application updates, click the 2020 process changes link. Additionally, many schools will be offering virtual open house events and school tours on the GoCPS site as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagohigh schoolschoolsschoolchicago public schoolscpscharter school
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ISP releases dashcam video after Harvey traffic stop turns into deadly shooting
Woman shot in head after confrontation on Lake Shore Drive: police
St. Charles man charged in fatal hit-and-run of Chicago woman, 88, in wheelchair
45 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Columbus Day prompts calls to re-erect Chicago statues
Good Samaritan helps after car jumps curb, hitting 3, including child
Chicago student goes into labor while taking bar exam
Show More
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Lakers win 17th NBA title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
2 people dead in Armour Square hotel
IL reports 2,727 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths
More TOP STORIES News