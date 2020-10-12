CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago families will be able to apply to district and charter high schools and elementary schools for the 2021-22 school year starting Monday.
Chicago Public Schools will launch their GoCPS, providing a streamline application system that allows families to research and apply to high-quality school options across the city.
The system is designed to increase equitable access to information and school applications for both district and charter schools, CPS officials said.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district said they have adjusted how standardized test scores, grading and attendance is used in the admissions process.
Families will have until December 11 to apply. Parents can begin the application process by visiting the GoCPS website.
For more information on application updates, click the 2020 process changes link. Additionally, many schools will be offering virtual open house events and school tours on the GoCPS site as well.
Chicago Public Schools to open application for high-quality district, charter school options Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More