Chicago COVID-19: CPS to release plan for new school year in fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools is expected to release a preliminary plan on what the new school year will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is expected to make an announcement Friday.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Teacher's Union says the plan could include a hybrid model of remote and in-person learning.

However the CTU doesn't believe it's safe enough to do that, saying that until a clear plan is worked out and in place, there simply would not be enough time to prepare.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall amid rising youth COVID-19 cases

While Mayor Lori Lightfoot has resisted rushing into a decision, the teacher's union wants the school district to make a decision now.

The plan released today will not be the district's final decision. CPS still wants feedback from parents, students and teachers.
