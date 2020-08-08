Back to school: CPS fall sports to have abbreviated season as officials works to finalize remote learning plan

Earlier this week, Chicago Public School officials announced they will not reopen for in-person instruction this fall.
However, while they say it still has details to work out, they have made a definitive decision when it comes to fall sports.
The district says girls and boys cross country and golf, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis will all have abbreviated fall seasons with in-person events. Boys football and soccer, as well as girls volleyball has been moved to spring 2021. Officials added that teams will play shortened regular-season schedules and state series will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Full listing of the changes to the schedule
As for remote learning, CPS is telling families it is now taking extra time to huddle with school administrators and labor leaders. They say they are emphasizing their focusing on how after school clubs and activities will be impacted by the new all-remote model.
"Our goal for the upcoming school year is to provide the strongest possible education in these challenging times, and as we announced on Wednesday, we believe an improved remote learning model that engages students for the full school day is the right way to begin the new school year based on both the evolving public health situation and feedback from our families," the district said in an update to CPS families Friday.
The Chicago Teachers Union has said they believe the need for all-remote learning would be inevitable, and pushed for that decision earlier to give CPS and teachers more time to prepare.
Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacey Davis Gates recently tweeted about the new all remote planning says, "I don't know how they can release anything without a negotiated deal? I mean educators get voice in how this works."
Whatever the plan looks like, it will certainly require all students to have online access. CPS is encouraging families to reach out to their children's schools if they still need a computing device or if they believe they are eligible for free online internet.
CPS classes are scheduled to being September 8m with the hope to be at least partially back in the classroom by November.
The decision to start the school year remotely could help as Illinois tries to slow the spread of new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials announced more than 2,000 new infections statewide Friday and 21 more deaths. The positivity rate is now at 4.1%, which is the highest it's been since mid-June.
Governor JB Pritzker says he is now taking action to try to keep that number from going up.