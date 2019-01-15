A teacher at Crete-Monee High School has been placed on administrative leave after a student accused her of using a racial slur.District officials said they were made aware of allegations that the teacher used a racial epithet during class on Monday.In a statement, the district said it "is absolutely committed to diversity and our expectation is that every student is valued and supported regardless of their race, creed, gender, or ethnicity."The district is conducting an investigation into the allegations.