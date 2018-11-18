EDUCATION

Crystal Lake family sues after district seeks to move blind, autistic girl to new school

Kadina Pishotta, who has severe autism and blindness, has come a long way since she has attended Alexander Leigh Center for Autism, her family says.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Crystal Lake family is questioning a school district's plan to move their 14-year-old blind and autistic daughter from one school to another.

She has has attended the center for six years, with her tuition paid by Community High School District 155. However, now that she is high school age, the district wants to move her from the center to Cary Grove High School.

Kadina's family and longtime care-giver believe that would set her back and reverse much of the progress she has made.

Her parents said the school district spent 30 minutes observing Kadina before deciding to assign her. They also worry for Kadina's safety in a regular high school setting.

While not commenting specifically on her case, a district spokesperson said in a statement: "District 155 is proud to offer our special education students significant transition services in coordination in partnership with a variety of community partners to prepare our students for adult care, independence, and vocational success after high school."

Her parents say they have no expectation their daughter will ever be able to live independently, and that they just want her to have the best quality of life possible. They have filed a lawsuit to keep her in her current program.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
