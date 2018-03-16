CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

CSO, The Field Museum partner to encourage childhood curiosity

EMBED </>More Videos

The ominous quartet of notes at the start of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony is instantly recognizable. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The ominous quartet of notes at the start of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony is instantly recognizable.

"Buh, buh, buh, buh," imitated Chicago Symphony Orchestra Guest Conductor Edwin Outwater, adding, "Those are four different notes that come together to make one musical ideas."

Did you ever imagine that melody could be used as a scientific metaphor?

"A symphony... can be structured like an organic being, with molecules and cells and things that interconnect and bring things to life," explained Outwater of the CSO's new "Let's Explore" concert program, which is a collaboration with The Field Museum.

"There are so many things that we don't know about the world that we're learning every single day and it's thanks to curiosity and observations about the world around us that we're able to really move forward," said The Field's chief curiosity correspondent, Emily Graslie.

She teamed up with Outwater on Friday to guide kids through an hour long program, helping melodies jump off of sheet music into the world around us.

"People might not know about the river Moldau, but maybe they know about the Kankakee River right here in Illinois," Graslie said.

So Graslie talked about the Kankakee and then with Outwater's cue, the orchestra played The Moldau, evoking similar feelings.

"No one is exposed to really great ideas enough. What we're trying to do both at the Field Museum and the Chicago Symphony is to expose people to things that make the world better, like classical music or research or preservation," said Outwater, hoping to fuse the disciplines together and inspire curiosity that will resonate for years to come.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationclassical musiceducationthe field museumChicago Symphony OrchestraChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Chicago kids take center stage with CSO help
More Chicago Symphony Orchestra
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News