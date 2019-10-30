Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU calls delegates meeting as district accuses union of 'moving goalposts'; CPS classes canceled Wednesday

Negotiations between CTU and CPS appeared to wrap up for the day shortly before 5 p.m., as a group of teachers with signs were seen leaving Malcolm X College, the neutral site where negotiations have been held.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot held an evening press conference in which she said CPS has put their offer to teachers online for the public to review. She reiterated that the city has given teachers what they asked for, and asserted that CTU is now asking for support for their political agenda, which is well outside the boundaries of contract negotiation.
The school district also said that with the strike having lasted this long, CPS students will have to make up at least one day of class at the end of the school year.
CPS released a statement, saying, "The district is in the process of gathering a full understanding of potential outcomes and next steps regarding whether or not the district will make up school days missed beyond eight. The Board would have to vote to add on any additional student attendance days and the district hopes to have additional information and a decision prior to the November Board meeting."
CPS also said the PSAT scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled regardless of whether classes are in session. The district said they confirmed with the College Board and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation that juniors will be able to submit SAT scores from April 2020 for consideration for the National Merit Scholarship.
Delegates are set to meet at CTU headquarters at 6 p.m., but the meeting is not likely to involve a vote to end the strike.
It's still unclear if a deal could be reached on Tuesday. CPS classes are canceled for a ninth consecutive day. A 16-hour bargaining session Monday wrapped up without one.
A frustrated Mayor Lightfoot joined with Dr. Jackson to call out the teachers for continuing to add last minute demands that the mayor support legislation for an elected school board and that would change the 1995 law that established the issues that teachers can strike over.
"They've now informed us that they want us to bargain over several other matters that are legislative in nature, not contract issues," Lightfoot said Tuesday at a news conference. "For example, they're demanding that I support a specific bill about an elected school board, a bill that I fundamentally think is flawed and rejected."
Both sides have said in recent days that they made progress on the teachers' top priorities, including stricter limits on class sizes and additional staffing.
"The union has prioritized a few key priorities, one of which is class size and the other being staffing," CPS Chief Education Officer LaTonya McDade said Tuesday at a news conference.
CPS officials previously said the city's written offer includes investing $70 million in staffing to include a nurse and social worker in every school, and $25 million to reduce class size. But CTU said their researchers discovered the district has more cash to offer up.
"The mayor has transferred almost $100 million of city cost to the CPS budget," CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates said. "There's a $33 million cost for police in our schools that the city has traditionally paid for that was shifted to the CPS budget. There is another bout $60 million cost that was also shifted from city budget to school budget."
Jackson said Tuesday that negotiations are "no longer about money." She called the union's demand for more preparation time "a last-minute grab to take away precious instructional time."
"There is no justifiable reason that kids should be prevented from going back into class tomorrow because we refused to reduce the length of the school day or the length of the school year," Jackson said.
Teachers have requested 30 minutes of prep time each day, something they say is crucial to their planning needs. It's a measure that was taken away under the Rahm Emanuel administration.
TEACHERS ARRESTED DURING PROTEST
Teachers gathered Tuesday morning at the Lincoln Yards Development, a project between Lincoln Park and Bucktown funded in part by TIFF money, which teachers believe should be going to schools.
Teachers held a sit-in outside the headquarters of developer Sterling Bay on the Near West Side, where nine CTU members were arrested, the union said in a tweet.
CTU President Jesse Sharkey said the strike is starting to take its financial toll on teachers, but they remain committed to their cause.
"We've laid out a path for settlement, we hope that the city responds," said CTU General Counsel Robert Bloch. "We hope the city will find the resources, to complete an agreement, and we can all go back to school."
If an agreement is reached, CTU members must first vote on and approve the deal before CPS classes can resume.
STRIKE IMPACTING STUDENT ATHLETES
The strike is also having a major impact on student athletes. Fifty-six Public League volleyball teams were forced to forfeit the state playoffs Monday, affecting hundreds of players.
If the strike continues past Tuesday, 20 CPS football teams will be out of the first round of the state playoffs. CPS high school students marched to City Hall in support of teachers Monday morning.
Last week, a judge ruled student athletes will not be able to compete in the state playoffs during the strike.
If the standoff continues past Tuesday, it will make this teachers strike the longest in nearly 30 years.