Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU calls House of Delegates meeting for possible tentative agreement with Chicago Public Schools

CTU said in an afternoon press release that they are "prepared to take a tentative agreement" to their delegates if CPS and Mayor Lori Lightfoot agree to make up lost school days at the end of the year.
The mayor previously said she would refuse to consider adding days at the end of the year. However, state law says that after nine days, district students are required to make those days up in school. At least one day of school will be added to the end of the year due to the strike so far.
Wednesday marks the 14th full day of the Chicago teachers strike and the 10th day that CPS students have missed school.
Talks between the Chicago Teachers Union and CPS resumed Wednesday at Malcolm X College, the neutral site where negotiations have been held.
Mayor Lightfoot held a morning press conference after visiting children at Kennicott Park. Lightfoot said she sweetened the city's offer, committing more money to reduce class sizes and boost long-term teachers' pay, during a face-to-face meeting with CTU leaders Tuesday but failed to reach a tentative agreement.
"My hope is that when the House of Delegates reconvene today, that there will be a robust presentation of the tentative agreement that's on the table and they will vote on it up or down," Lightfoot said. "Obviously I'm hopeful and prayerful that this will be approved, but whatever the result is, we'll deal with it at that time."
The first House of Delegates meeting since the teachers walked out of classrooms on October 17 was held Tuesday night. CTU officials said the meeting was used as a touch base since there was no tentative agreement to vote on.
"The mayor set up an unfair expectation on this meeting," said CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates. "We had a meeting where grown-ups got to ask questions. That's what this meeting was about."
WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot gives update on CTU, CPS contract negotiations Wednesday
Union leaders have said that more work still needs to be done on the terms and length of the agreement.
"I think that the membership would feel a lot safer with a three year contract," said Jay Rehak, a CTU member. "Some of the issues that they won't be able to resolve this time around will get another chance three years down the road."
"Let's get it right," she added. "You don't go on strike for this many days to come back and say 'I wish I would have...'" Davis Gates said.
Teachers gathered Wednesday morning near The 78, a development funded by $700 million of TIF money, which teachers believe should be going to schools.
CITY OFFER
CPS has put their offer to teachers online for the public to review.
The city's offer includes a 16% pay raise over five years and $35 million to reduce class sizes, which is $10 million more than earlier offers. The city is offering 209 additional social workers by 2023 and 250 additional nurses, which would put one in every CPS school.
The city is also offering another 120 equity positions.
The mayor said that wasn't good enough for the union.
"What's prolonging this strike is union insistence on a shorter school day or school year, and insistence that I support their political agenda," she said.
Union delegates spent two and a half hours locked down in CTU headquarters. They rejected that offer and said the strike remains on.
"If we can achieve a tentative agreement we'll call in our members for a vote," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.