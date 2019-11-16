Chicago Teachers Union contract ratification vote results expected soon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Voting is underway for Chicago Teachers Union members to decide whether to approve a tentative deal reached with Chicago Public Schools late last month.The city and the union reached a deal on a proposed new contract, ending the longest teachers strike in almost 30 years. But now rank and file members must approve the deal, which includes a 16% raise for teachers over the next five years.Union members started voting Thursday, and the process is expected to wrap up Friday night.The union's 25,000 members can cast their vote in schools where they work or at CTU headquarters in the West Loop.The decision to suspend the strike hinged on an agreement with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on make-up days.Teachers said they wouldn't return to work unless all 11 missed school days of the strike were made up and paid. In a last minute deal, both sides settled on five days.The contract itself is the first of its kind with an agreement to establish enforceable class size limits and put nurses and social workers in every school.The final vote is expected to be announced Friday night.