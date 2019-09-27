Thursday final day for CTU strike authorization vote

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is the final day for members of the Chicago Teachers Union to vote on whether or not to authorize a strike.The results of the CTU strike authorization vote are expected Thursday night. As of 6:50 p.m. there were nearly 24,000 votes still left to count. Every non-vote is counted as a no vote.More than 500 schools had voting this week, and 75% of the total union membership has to vote yes to authorize a strike.Oversized envelopes containing the ballots were hand-delivered to CTU headquarters Thursday evening."I want a strike for fair pay, fair benefits, and the things schools are entitled to," said Brittany Mirkiewicz-Laboy, who teachers Special Education.Teachers have been casting ballots at their schools since Tuesday. Earlier this week, Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders offered his high profile support at a rally with the teachers in Chicago.Union representatives say aside from money and benefits, they are fighting for more staffing and lower class sizes. The earliest a strike could happen is October 7. And voting to authorize a strike doesn't necessarily mean teachers will walk out."It is our hope that the vote puts some sort of pressure on CPS and Mayor Lightfoot to come to the table with very earnest and specific proposals about how we transform the Chicago Public Schools," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates."We're committed to working hard, to bargaining in good faith and trying to reach an agreement, but what we're really looking for is a change in attitude and a change in seriousness on the part of the mayor's bargaining team," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey."My thoughts are the same as they've been over the last six months," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "There's no reason we can't get a deal done. We should be at the bargaining table 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whatever it takes to get a deal done."The city has offered teachers and support staff 16 percent raises over five years. The city maintains that some of the issues teachers are stuck on are not part of collective bargaining, nor can teachers legally strike over classroom sizes, nurses and librarians. Union members can only walk off the job over pay and benefits."We have agreed to a 16 percent increase over five years. That means the average teacher is actually going to get a 24 percent increase, which means at the end of that five years she'll be making more than $100,000 a year," the mayor said. "They've asked for additional librarians, counselors, nurses. We've said we agree with you. We put that into the budget for this year.""Right now on the South Side of Chicago we have a kindergarten classroom with nearly 40 students in it. That is not conducive to learning," Davis Gates said. "The hold-up has always been about transforming the school community."