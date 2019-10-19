Chicago Teachers Strike: Union leaders say progress still not enough, return to bargaining table as strike enters 3rd day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union negotiations with Chicago Public Schools are heading into the weekend after the second day of the teachers strike ended without a contract deal.Teachers said some progress was made Thursday in their negotiations with Chicago Public Schools. Representatives from the union's bargaining team said they received a proposal about support staffing in writing, which they called a positive step, but it was not enough.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson released a statement saying, in part, "We are encouraged that today's negotiations were productive and yielded real movement on a number of key issues, including staffing for clinical groups, special education, and supports for Students in Temporary Living Situations."Negotiations will continue through the weekend at Malcom X College.Thousands of CPS teachers will return to the picket lines Saturday morning. CTU and SEIU 73 healthcare members plan to protest together in solidarity outside of Mt. Sinai Hospital at 10 a.m. Hospital workers recently passed a strike vote.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.CPS classes were canceled for a second day Friday and, Lightfoot said, will remain canceled until the teachers give word they've agreed to a contract and the strike is over."We need to be at the table every single day, seven days a week, at least 10 hours a day until we get a deal done, so the ball is very much in their court," Lightfoot said.Teachers said there was some movement at the bargaining table Thursday, with the city coming to the union with an offer on reducing class sizes at overcrowded schools. But negotiations fell short, they said."I don't think it addresses class sizes in about 80 or 90 percent of our classrooms across the city, so we're going to need to do better than that, but it is a step in the right direction," Sharkey said.The union said discussion Friday covered staffing concerns and the Board of Education's class size proposal from Thursday. But leaders took umbrage at the insinuation they were not being urgent about getting a deal done because they took time to participate in rallies during the strike.Masses of teachers marched through the streets of downtown and the union gathered for a rally at City Hall Friday. The rally was followed by a march that looped up to River North before circling circled back to Daley Plaza.They're pushing for smaller class sizes and more resources. While no deal was reached, some progress was made at the bargaining table following all-day negotiations after CPS submitted a written proposal on reducing class size.